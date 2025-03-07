Six Nations needs France to beat Ireland before Super Saturday

The recent clashes between Ireland and France in the Six Nations have all been superb occasions; whether it be in Paris or Dublin, the teams always serve up a brilliant match.

And this weekend in the Irish capital it is the home side who are favourites. But for the good of the tournament it is Les Bleus who need to come out victorious.

Because if Ireland win on Saturday then only England will be able to catch them and, given that Simon Easterby’s side have Italy in the final round, the Emerald Isle will be favourites for a third consecutive title – something no side has managed in the Six Nations era.

If France win, however, and England topple Italy this weekend, Ireland will need to pile on the points against the Italians next weekend before England have to respond against Wales and France against Scotland.

With that in mind, then, we should all be French fans this weekend.

France for the win!

And I do believe that France will win this fixture, despite it being in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, because Les Bleus will challenge Ireland like no other side has managed thus far.

Ireland were dominant against Scotland but were given scares by both England and Wales.

Against France, however, they’ll face a physical machine that will be relentless for 80 minutes.

Where teams used to target Johnny Sexton, France will aim for their new fly-half Sam Prendergast. Where Wales managed to target Ireland’s set piece, France will enforce the line and send Ireland backwards. And where Ireland will be without Garry Ringrose due to a ban, France will have Romain Ntamack returning to their back line.

France have looked relentless in this campaign, despite a loss to England at Allianz Stadium. Others may have taken the foot off the pedal against Italy but France went for it, adding try after try in Rome to humiliate the Italians in front of their home crowd.

They also demolished Wales in the Six Nations opener in a match where they strangled all life out of the men in red.

Match for the ages

Ireland, on the other hand, haven’t really fired on all cylinders. But that is testament to them because they’re unbeaten through three matches.

Without usual head coach Andy Farrell – who is on a secondment with the British and Irish Lions until the end of the summer – Ireland have managed well, and a Six Nations title would cement their reputation as one of the best teams of this era.

But France are going to pose the biggest threat to Ireland’s Grand Slam challenge, and Les Bleus will be out for blood having suffered a blot on their copybook against England in round two.

A France win sends the Six Nations to the final weekend with three teams able to win it, and that’s why we should all support the men from across the Channel this weekend.

If Ireland are successful, we are denied a potential Super Saturday for the ages.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11