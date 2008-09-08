Six killed as floods sweep across the UK

Six were killed over the weekend as floods and storms battered the country amid warnings that Hurricane Hannah was on her way.



Despite the rain slightly easing across the country yesterday, the adverse weather conditions have been responsible for considerable devastation.

In North Wales, a teenager from London was killed as a 4×4 rolled over and plunged her into a river. Elsewhere, a builder died in a mudslide and a swimmer was killed in Cornwall as some areas of the country saw up to a month’s rainfall in 24 hours.

The BBC Weather Centre predicted a modest 5-10mm of rainfall yesterday compared to 30-40mm on Saturday, but severe flood warnings were still in place and environment chiefs warned that areas such as Teesside in Middlesbrough were still at risk.

In the north east, flash floods swept across much of shire England. Northumberland was hit badly, with an estimated 1,000 properties flooded in Morpeth. Paul Hedley, of Northumberland Fire and Rescue described the town as “a scene of utter devastation.”

The worst of the rain is expected to subside in most places today, bringing predicted temperatures of 23C in London tomorrow.

By Wednesday a weather system brought on by Hurricane Hannah, which is travelling down the east coast of America, is expected to hit the UK, bringing more misery.