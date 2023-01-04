Sir Michael Caine shares Pele memories from working together on 1980s film set

Pele, perhaps the world’s greatest footballer, but actor?

The legendary Brazilian footballer died last week aged 82 after a battle with cancer, and will be remembered for scoring a Guinness World Record breaking amount of goals throughout his career.

But he also appeared in seven films. In 1981 he starred opposite Sir Michael Caine in Escape to Victory, a film about British prisoners of war playing a friendly football match against the Germans in the Second World War.

Escape to Victory also starred 1966 British World Cup hero Sir Bobby Moore and actor Sylvester Stallone. Caine played English Captain John Colby, a professional footballer for West Ham United before the war who coaches and leads the prisoners of war.

Sir Bobby Moore pictured with footballer Rodney Marsh

Speaking to PA News Sir Michael recalled memories from the set and from working with Pele. He said: “It was such a great privilege for me to film with Pele.

“He was the most outstanding football talent, who could act. He was also a huge global humanitarian icon.”

Since Pele’s death on 29 December Brazil have held three days of national mourning, and in memoriam, the famous Christ the Redeemer statue was lit green and yellow to signify the footballer’s iconic kit.

As well as becoming the only footballer in the world to win three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970, he scored 1279 goals throughout his career, making him Brazil’s all-time top scorer and one of the highest of all time in international football.

Pele also become an advocate for the poor, campaigning to improve their quality of life both at home in Brazil and further afield around the world.

Pele’s coffin was lying in state in Brazil’s Vila Belmiro Stadium for 24 hours before it was carried through the city of Santos, Sao Paulo. Pele had spent 19 seasons playing for Santos throughout his career from 1956 to 1974, and during his time there the club won six Brazilian league titles.

Will Smith, Liam Gallagher, Lionel Messi, Barack Obama and Christiano Ronaldo have all mourned the legend since his passing.

