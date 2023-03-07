Sir Graham Brady: 1922 Committee chair to step down as MP at next election

Sir Graham Brady is stepping down.

Sir Graham Brady is stepping down as an MP at the next general election, he has said.

The MP for Altrincham and Sale West has sat in the House of Commons (HoC) since 1997.

He has been chairman of the Conservative Party’S 1922 Committee of backbench MPs since 2010, apart from a spell in 2019.

Brady presided over the leadership elections and removals of several Conservative prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Writing in local paper the Messenger, Brady said: “Representing my hometown in the HoC has been an immense privilege for which I will always be grateful.

“My colleagues in the HoC have also given me the unique opportunity of chairing the 1922 Committee for longer than anyone else in its 100-year history.

“I will continue to serve until the end of the parliament, if they want me to.”

Brady added: “I will continue to do everything I can to support the Conservative cause and Rishi Sunak. He is bringing both stability and vision as prime minister.

“In 2024, I will campaign locally and nationally for the return of a Conservative Government, that is in the national interest and in the interests of my constituents.

“I will continue to work hard in the service of the residents of Altrincham and Sale West, offering my judgement and experience until the end of the parliament.

“I have decided to bring this fascinating and fulfilling chapter of my life to a close while I am young enough to pursue other opportunities and interests, so I will not be standing at the next election.”

Brady is understood to be the 23rd Conservative MP to announce they are standing down ahead of the next election.

UK Polling Report predicts his Greater Manchester seat will be won by Labour.