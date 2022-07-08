1922 Committee treasurer: ‘Ship has sailed’ on PM leaving immediately but new leader should come in ‘as soon as possible’

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

A senior figure in the powerful 1922 Committee has said Boris Johnson should be ousted “as soon as possible”.

Backbench MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown commented the Prime Minister’s position, after Johnson announced he would leave office soon in a speech outside Number 10 on Thursday.

This comes after more than 50 resignation letters were submitted, including from numerous high-ranking ministers, triggered by former health secretary and chancellor, Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

Clifton-Brown, who is treasurer of the 1922 committee, which has the power to remove the Conservative prime minister., said it “is in the country’s interest and the party’s interest”, on Sky News.

Adding the process and result should happen as “soon as possible”, the MP said in an “ideal world” Johnson should have immediately stood down and allowed deputy PM Dominic Raab to take over.

“But that ship, I think has sailed, and we must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister until a successor can be voted on.”

Johnson wants to stay in power until a permanent successor is found, with it being reported he is trying to cling on until September.

Among those who have confirmed a leadership bid are Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman and Grant Shapps. Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and Ben Wallace are also likely to consider running, with a YouGov poll saying Wallace is the favourite in the party membership.