Nadine Dorries calls for Boris Johnson to return as Prime Minister

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has the Conservatives should reinstall Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The staunch ally of the ex PM took to Twitter ahead of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s bombshell statement on Monday morning.

Hunt announced the UK’s energy bills freeze will only be universal until April and binned the majority of Liz Truss’ mini-Budget.

This comes amid reports of Tory MPs have been plotting to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister and install a new leader, with some reports suggesting a joint ticket of Sajid Javid and Penny Mordaunt.

She said: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support.

Read more UK borrowing costs tumble after Hunt shreds Truss’s mini budget

Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority. Boris Johnson”.

She told Tory supporters that the “choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”

Earlier on Monday morning, she wrote that “Tory MPs who orchestrated the coup and consistently campaigned against Boris Johnson made this possible. Sunak, Hunt, Stride, Baker, Javid, Harper et al. If he was still PM Labour wouldn’t be wasting their money because they would know they were facing another GE defeat.”