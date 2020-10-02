Single malt enthusiasts gather for virtual London Whisky Show

2020 has seen many changes in our lives, and it’s a similar story at this year’s annual London Whisky Show.

The biggest show in the UK will be moving online, with ‘attendees’ given access to an online platform that will allow them to visit exhibitor stands to speak directly to brands as well as a host of tastings and masterclasses.

Talks this year will include how to judge a good investment whisky, with prices for rare drams skyrocketing in recent years – including 1926 Macallan selling for more than £1.5m at Sotheby’s last year.

Read more: “Every cocktail counts” at London Cocktail Month this October

Sukhinder Singh, whisky collector and co-founder of The Whisky Exchange will join forces with Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director at Whisky.Auction, to share their experiences as investors, collectors, and drinkers.

Other masterclasses include a virtual tour of the Jura Distillery, an introduction to English whisky, tastings of rare Japanese blends and a host of other events.

The effervescent Richard Patterson, master blender at Dalmore, will also offer his unique insight into Scotich whisky.

More than fifty exhibitors are signed up and more than 100 masterclasses, talks and tastings are lined up.



Virtual Whisky Show will take place from 2-9 October 2020, and tickets for the show cost just £20. Tasting packs, including the whisky investment tasting pack, are available to purchase separately from thewhiskyexchange.com from £25. The investment tasting pack will retail at £64.95 and the session will take place at 5.30pm on Tuesday 6th October.

Read more: What to look out for at the English Whisky Show