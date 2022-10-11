Shoppers face £643 increase to yearly grocery bill

Shoppers are facing grocery bill increases of several hundred pounds a year due to inflation. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Shoppers are facing an additional £643 jump in their annual grocery bill as grocery price inflation breaks another record.

According to freshly published data from Kantar, grocery inflation sits at 13.9 per cent, the highest level since the data firm started tracking prices in the 2008 financial crisis.

The average household’s annual grocery bill is now set to be £5,265, after shoppers have seen the cost of their average shopping trip leap by £3.04 to £24.93.

Big 4 supermarket Asda ploughed ahead with boosting sales over the latest 12 weeks, enticing an additional 417,000 shoppers through its doors and increasing sales 5.5 per cent.

Its new Just Essentials range of affordable food items has no doubt helped attract new customers, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt said.

“We’re generally reluctant to change what we eat, so this is more about sticking to the food we know and love while hunting for cheaper alternatives like supermarkets’ own label goods,” McKevitt explained.

However, there was no “dramatic evidence of diets changing” amid the crunch on household budgets, he insisted.

While frozen vegetable sales had increased slightly, shoppers had not been switching in their droves to fresh products, which were still “worth ten times more.”