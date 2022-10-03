Deliveroo hits the streets with West End grocery store

Deliveroo opens its doors with ‘Deliveroo HOP’ grocery store on New Oxford Street

Online delivery app Deliveroo has opened the doors of its first brick and mortar grocery store on New Oxford St.

Shoppers will be able to order groceries through digital kiosks, via the Deliveroo app for collection or home delivery. The Deliveroo HOP shop will be open from 8am to 11pm.

The range of 1,750 products on offer includes budget items to more premium ones, including Morrisons ‘Ready to Eat’ and ‘The Best’ ranges.

Bosses hope the store will welcome “commuters, local residents, visitors and day-tripper,” according to Deliveroo’s chief operating officer, Eric French, said.

“Our New Oxford Street store promises a new way to shop for Deliveroo customers, giving them even greater flexibility and choice and should help boost the local area with nearly two thirds of shoppers saying they will visit other nearby shops as they come to shop with Deliveroo,” he added.

Rapid delivery has taken off since the Covid-19 pandemic, with an explosion of start-ups onto the scene while traditional grocers have also rolled-out speedy services.

Deliveroo has partnerships with supermarkets including Waitrose and Sainsbury’s, offering shoppers a 20-minute delivery service.

In recent weeks, Deliveroo has warned that the cost of living crisis is expected to take a chunk out of the firm’s transaction growth, lowering its forecast in July.

The London-listed delivery firm said growth in transactions slowed from 12 per cent in the first quarter to two per cent in the second quarter.

Last week, US-based delivery platform GoPuff’s senior vice president told CityA.M. that the “majority, if not all” of the firm’s direct competitors “won’t be in existence in the next six-12 months.

The company said it now views M&A opportunities of direct rivals as “not worth the price being asked,” due to an “evolving” competitive landscape, Dan Folkman said.