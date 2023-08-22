Getir to slash 2,500 job roles as demand for delivery fades

Grocery order service Getir will slash 2,500 jobs from its global workforce, in the latest signal that demand for rapidly delivered goods is dwindling.

The startup has said it is cutting 10 per cent of its 23,000 strong workforce across the UK, Netherlands, Germany, the US and its homeland of Turkey.

In recent months the business, which promises to get food to customers in “minutes”, has pulled out of markets in Spain and Italy.

It was also rumoured over the summer to be launching a funding round to raise cash.

The cuts will impact couriers, pickers, and office employees.

“Decisions like these are never taken lightly,” a Getir spokesperson said.

“However, Getir is determined to do right by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and in full compliance with local laws.”

“Getir is very grateful to all colleagues for their hard work, dedication, and significant contributions to the business.”

Earlier this year it acquired rival chain Gorillas and the value of the companies combined reached $10bn (£7.8bn).

But demand for home grocery and takeaway delivery services has shown signs of fading in a post-Covid market.

Rivals such as Deliveroo and Just Eat have also announced over 2,000 job cuts between them this year as customers rein in spending amid the cost of living crisis.