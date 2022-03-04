Shape of You: Ed Sheeran at London’s High Court for legal battle over copyright of his biggest hit
Music star Ed Sheeran has arrived at the High Court for the start of a three-week legal battle over the copyright of his hit song Shape of You.
The singer-songwriter, wearing dark suit and tie, appeared in Court 15 of the Rolls Building in central London.
Sheeran is involved in a dispute with two songwriters who claim the 2017 hit rips off parts of their song Oh Why.
The hearing before Mr Justice Zacaroli is due to start at 11.15am.