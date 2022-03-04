Shape of You: Ed Sheeran at London’s High Court for legal battle over copyright of his biggest hit

Ed Sheeran singing his hit earlier this year

Music star Ed Sheeran has arrived at the High Court for the start of a three-week legal battle over the copyright of his hit song Shape of You.

The singer-songwriter, wearing dark suit and tie, appeared in Court 15 of the Rolls Building in central London.

Sheeran is involved in a dispute with two songwriters who claim the 2017 hit rips off parts of their song Oh Why.

The hearing before Mr Justice Zacaroli is due to start at 11.15am.