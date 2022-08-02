Shaky start to August in the Crypto Markets

It’s been a shaky start to August in the crypto markets, after things seemed to have settled down somewhat in July. The price of bitcoin has now fallen for four straight days, though it is still up 9 per cent over the past seven days and has largely held in the zone between $22-24k. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is down 1.5 per cent over the past 24 hours at time of writing, changing hands for around $22,800.

Elsewhere, altcoins have also seen a slow start to the week. Altcoins dominated July’s recovery, but the majority are down by 4 per cent or more this morning. The price of Ethereum (ETH) has seen a 5 per cent drop since yesterday, with the price currently sitting at around $1,582.

The price movements in crypto continue to echo traditional markets, which have also struggled to build on last week’s momentum in the early part of this week amid increased geopolitical tensions between the US and China. Since last week’s announcement that the Fed was hiking interest rates by 75bps, the S&P 500 has climbed 5 per cent and Nasdaq by 6 per cent. However, yesterday the futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent, suggesting the mood had turned negative.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently

$1.051 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 1 2022, at a price of $23,314.20 The daily high yesterday was $23,464.79 and the daily low was $22,890.80.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $436.62 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.26 trillion and Tesla is $931.5 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $27.463 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.71%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 31, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.43. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 51.96. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin will change us more than we will change it.”

Marty Bent Founder of TFTC

What they said yesterday

Nothing good comes easy

An important anniversary

Happy #Bitcoin Independence Day!



On this Day, 1st of August 2017

User Activated Soft Fork #UASF was initiated. pic.twitter.com/QfqqyVeKRe — AskToRahulSingh©️ (@AskToRahulSingh) August 1, 2022

When you know, you know

When you see centralisation and authoritarianism increasing globally,



How can you not be bullish on the only monetary network that is truly decentralised and immune from corruption?#Bitcoin is obvious. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) August 1, 2022

