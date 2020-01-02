Seven arrested by Turkish authorities for Carlos Ghosn escape

Seven people have been arrested by Turkey in relation to Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japanes authorities.

The former Nissan boss was awaiting trial in Japan, before fleeing to Lebanon via Turkey on 31 December.

Turkish authorities have now launched an investigation into how Ghosn was able to land in Istanbul, before moving on to Beirut.

A police spokesman said they have arrested four pilots, two ground workers and one cargo worker.

It comes as it was revealed by Japanese public broadcaster NHK that Ghosn escaped Japan by using a spare French passport that he had not handed over to authorities.

The 65-year-old was on strict bail conditions when he escaped, including giving all of his passports to the authorities.

Lebanese president Michael Aoun denied that he met with Ghosn after he arrived in Lebanon, after reports suggested that the government helped plan the escape.

It was initially reported by Lebanese media that Ghosn was still able to escape by hiding in a musical instrument case and by being escorted by a group of soldiers dressed up as a band.

His wife denied this was how he escaped, however she would not give further details.

The businessman was facing charges of financial misconduct in Japan, however he labelled the charges as “outrageous and arbitrary”.

Allegations against the former Nissan boss include that he transferred personal losses to the company’s accounts and of paying £11.1m of company funds to a Saudi Arabian businessman in a deal not sanctioned by the company.

He later claimed he was facing “injustice and persecution” by Japanese authorities.