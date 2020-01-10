Selfridges' Christmas sales boosted by vegan food and toys

Selfridges enjoyed a five per cent growth in sales in the 24 days leading up to Christmas fueled by increasing demand for vegan food.

The department store saw growth of 96 per cent in vegan confectionery sales, while a newly-launched vegan hamper sold out.

The confectionery hall, which opened in October, proved a hit with customers and included a vegan counter and chocolatier.

Another standout performer for the luxury retailer was toys, where sales grew by 31 per cent.

Selfridges London store also opened a 22,000 square foot toy shop in October, selling £800 lifesize Nutcrackers and £450 child-size Mercedes-Benz cars.

Other areas with robust growth were beauty menswear, which had an increase of 10 per cent and 11 per cent in sales respectively.

The Selfridges store in Manchester also unveiled a new Accessories Hall after a six-month redevelopment project, increasing the size of the destination by 30 per cent.

“We always aim to offer a great selection of exclusive products and extraordinary customer experiences, and this year has been no exception,” said Simon Forster, managing director, Selfridges.

“2020 marks the start of a vital new decade in the race to secure a sustainable future. As a business with sustainability at its heart, Selfridges will be gearing up towards a major new campaign that will set the direction for the next 10 years of our journey.”