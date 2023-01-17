Scotland and Wales name their Six Nations squads

(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Scotland and Wales have today confirmed their squads ahead of the Six Nations Championships, which begin next month.

Scotland’s 40-man training squad includes four uncapped players, one of whom – Ruaridh McConnochie – has previously played for England.

Jamie Ritchie will captain the Scots in the Six Nations, whose first match will see them travel to Twickenham to take on England in the Calcutta Cup.

“The Six Nations around the corner is a very exciting time and the one year of the four we as coaches can’t wait for is the World Cup year,” Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, whose contract finishes at the conclusion of this year’s World Cup, said.

“I think rugby is so competitive within the Six Nations but also world rugby so really, really fortunate and grateful to be involved.”

One of the uncapped players included, Ben Healy, is currently at Munster but will join Edinburgh this summer and qualifies for Scotland through relatives.

England named their 36-man Six Nations squad on Monday.

The Welsh squad, Warren Gatland’s first since his return to the head coach job in Cardiff, sees all-time cap record holder Alun Wyn Jones return alongside former Saracens flyer Liam Williams.

The 37-player squad will see Ken Owens as captain ahead of former captains Dan Bigger and Justin Tupiric.

“We’ve some youngsters that have come in and then we’ve some older very experienced players that we need to manage,” the New Zealander said.

“It’s looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that’s definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.”

The Six Nations fixtures