Sam Torrance’s Open Championship preview: St Andrew’s to be firm but fair for 150th edition

Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win the 150th Open Championship, taking place at St Andrew’s this week

The Open Championship is the greatest major in my opinion and a standout date in any year. But with this week’s being the 150th edition, and with no Ryder Cup to rival it on the 2022 calendar, the iconic tournament feels even more special than usual.

I arrived at St Andrew’s on Monday morning and I’m not sure I have ever seen it look better. It is magnificent, and we are in for dry, runny, idyllic links golf conditions on one of the best courses anywhere in the world.

I’ve got many fond memories of playing here, including finishing ninth and 11th respectively when the Open was staged on the Old Course in 1984 and 1995. I was also part of the Scotland team that won the Alfred Dunhill Cup here in 1995, and will always cherish winning the pro-am at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside my son Daniel.

Length off the tee will be an asset, with the par fives reachable in two shots for most players and several of the par fours drivable in the right conditions for the bigger hitters. If someone is red hot with the driver this week they could have a field day.

But players will also need to be strategic. At every hole there is a ton of room on the left of the fairway but the best route is always tight to the right, where more danger lurks. There is also an emphasis on long putting, with some of the biggest greens you’ll see.

It is hotter than usual in Fife this week and the forecast is for settled weather, which should eliminate the extreme variation in conditions that can characterise links golf. That is good news, though, as it should make the Open the fairest test possible.

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros all won the Open at St Andrew’s and, as that roll call suggests, it’s very rare to see a complete outsider win here. I expect that trend to continue over the next few days.

It’s great to have Tiger playing, having missed last month’s US Open. Twice an Open champion on the Old Course, he will get a huge reception regardless of whether his current physical condition allows him to contend for a third Claret Jug.

Why McIlroy is deserved favourite for 150th Open

Rory McIlroy is my favourite, no question. With one win and three more top-five finishes in his last seven tournaments, his game is extraordinary at the moment.

The world No2 was third here in 2010, is long overdue another major and has the length off the tee that could be very important this week.

McIlroy would have hated missing the Open last time it was here, when an ankle injury kept him out, but doesn’t need any extra motivation to win this one.

World No1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler struggled at last week’s Scottish Open but he should find this very different test much more appealing. Missing the cut at the Renaissance Club also gave him a couple of extra days to practise at St Andrew’s, so it could work in his favour. He is certainly in the top bracket of contenders.

Fellow American Xander Schauffele is the man of the moment, having followed up a win on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship with victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

He even won the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in between, meaning he is aiming for a fourth title in as many outings at the Open.

Schauffele hasn’t turned his talent and consistency into a major win yet but I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t do it at some point.

Matt Fitzpatrick is also playing fantastically well, having won his first major at the US Open last month – one of five top-10 finishes in his last six events.

The Englishman has tweaked his swing to get an extra 30 yards off the tee and can now hit his ball past the likes of Dustin Johnson. Fitzpatrick gets the ball to run on too, which will be another advantage on these dry fairways.

Last year’s winner Collin Morikawa is another who hits it far enough to challenge here. The defending champion usually has a good week. It will be a very special feeling for him.

Jon Rahm had a disappointing Scottish Open, finishing 55th, but this is a different examination and the powerful Spaniard will be very excited.

Settled, dry Open could suit Australians

I wouldn’t be surprised if Australian players took to the dry conditions on the Old Course. Cameron Smith, who went close at the Masters and finished in the top 10 last week, has all the attributes needed, including being a beautiful putter.

We can’t forget Will Zalatoris, who has been right up there in all three majors this year. He may not have as much experience of links golf as others, but that might not matter too much unless the wind picks up.

Of the other notable Americans, Jordan Spieth appears to have found something in his swing that he really likes, Justin Thomas is a definite contender and Patrick Cantlay is a fine striker of the ball who can’t be discounted.

Shane Lowry, the 2019 champion, is a wonderful links player and will have played St Andrew’s plenty of times. His return to form this year gives him hope.

Of the other British candidates, Tyrrell Hatton obviously likes St Andrew’s having won here twice before, while Tommy Fleetwood had a good week at the Scottish Open and appears to be coming back into form.

Robert MacIntyre is a great talent who we know has got more than he has shown lately, so hopefully this occasion will inspire the Scot.

Lastly, I think Adrian Meronk will have a good few days. The Pole is another who knows St Andrew’s from playing the Dunhill Links and won his first DP World Tour title at the Irish Open earlier this month.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam