Sam Torrance: Scottie Scheffler has earned his fairytale – with a little help from the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler won his first major and his fourth title of the year on Sunday, six months on from the Ryder Cup

From first PGA Tour win to world No1 and Masters champion in eight weeks; I don’t think anyone has enjoyed a rise quite like Scottie Scheffler’s.

It has been a fairytale, but 25-year-old Scheffler has earned it with a series of faultless performances and by staying in control whatever the circumstances.

He was already ranked in the world’s top 15 before he embarked on his extraordinary run, as well as being a former US junior champion and 2019 player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

And it shouldn’t be forgotten that he was part of the winning USA team at last year’s Ryder Cup, an experience that I’m sure has helped him to reach greater heights.

Rookie Scheffler took 2.5 points from three matches, including an emphatic 4&3 victory over Jon Rahm in the singles that would have done so much for his confidence.

Playing under the intense pressure of a Ryder Cup and simply being in the team room with so many great players are also of great benefit to a young player.

I don’t think it’s simply a coincidence that Scheffler had three top-five finishes between the Ryder Cup and the end of the year, and since then has gone to another level.

Scheffler withstood every challenge that came his way at the Masters, where he was exemplary all week.

He played a fantastic second round of 67 on Friday to open up a five-shot lead but finished poorly on Saturday and started the final round just three ahead.

Closest challenger Cameron Smith then cut the lead to just one by making the ideal start to Sunday with birdies at the first two holes.

But when both he and Scheffler left their second shots to the par-four third short of the green, the leader chipped in for a birdie while Smith took five.

That was a turning point, and although Smith made a terrific birdie at 11, the hardest hole at Augusta National, his hopes ended when he found the water at the next.

Scheffler also had great help from caddie Ted Scott, who was on Bubba Watson’s bag for his two Masters wins and knows this course better than most.

This was a great duel between the two best players this year and Scheffler seemed to relish it. He will only go from strength to strength.

Smith showed great courage to finish well and tie for third place. His 68s on Thursday, despite starting and finishing with double bogeys, and Saturday in difficult weather, were brilliant.

At 28 and now into the world’s top five, he’s got a great future ahead of him too.

Rory McIlroy had the lowest round of Sunday – by some distance – as his closing 64 saw him finish second, his best performance at Augusta.

At last we saw the Rory we’ve missed. That is how we and he know that he can play. Will we see it again next year? Who knows.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry put in an incredible performance to share third with Smith, demonstrating true class to shoot 69 after a triple bogey at the sixth.

Last year’s Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama put in a staunch defence, getting himself in contention over the first two days until a 77 killed his chances.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, showed that he and his remodelled swing still have plenty to offer on his first competitive appearance since a car crash last year.

He might be called Tiger but he has the heart of a lion, playing through the pain barrier by the end of his four rounds.

I think there is more to come from Woods, and what a delight he will be to have at the Open Championship later this year.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam