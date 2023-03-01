Sam Smith posts more revealing body pics and fans are delighted

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Sam Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sam Smith has posted more images revealing their body and fans are rejoicing.

The singer has spoken recently about feeling more confident in their body, and about not wanting to conform to beauty standards, pushing the envelope for what beauty can and should look like in 2023.

In a new set of photos the singer, who uses they/them pronouns, can be seen wrapped up in string again, the same as they were in a previous set of photos for Perfect magazine.

They are also wearing a corset that doesn’t fit with their belly protruding from the bottom, and in one picture, the singer is holding their hand proudly atop their stomach.

It comes three weeks after Sam Smith posted the first set of photos from the Perfect magazine shoot where they were laying on the floor and bound in ties and wearing all red. They captioned the photo “honey roasted Sam.”

Smith had spoken out about overcoming body image issues earlier this year when they revealed they “forced” themselves to underdress at the swimming pool to get more confident.

“Within my industry there is definitely that question of, ‘What should a pop star look like?’ When I was 25 I came off tour exhausted,” they told The Sunday Times, speaking of a time before their new born confidence.

But they said they are in a more confident place now, and famously described their outlook as being “the opposite of body dysmorphia.”

Earlier this year Smith turned up to the BRIT awards wearing a balloon outfit which caused a similar storm of outrage on social media.

Fans of Smith’s have commented on their new set of photos showing their support and acknowledging that the singer’s photos are controversial to some.

“This is gonna piss so many people off and I’m here for it,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “This is taking your power back.”

Responding to hateful messages, another commenter wrote: “This comment section is literally why these photos matter.”

Smith has been promoting their new album Gloria, which is out now.

