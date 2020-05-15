Sadiq Khan: London transport fares will increase after £1.6bn TfL bailout

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he will be forced to increase fares on the capital’s bus and rail services after agreeing a £1.6bn bailout for network operator Transport for London.

In a statement, the mayor said that he had “no choice” but to accept the offer, which was the “only deal the government put on the table”, in order to keep services running.

Read more: TfL agrees £1.6bn bailout deal with government

Describing the deal, which consists of a £1.1bn grant and a £505m loan, as a “sticking plaster”, he warned that the cost would be felt be Londoners:

“The Government is, in effect, making ordinary Londoners pay the cost for doing the right thing on Covid-19.”

“They want fares to go up next January – ending the four years fares freeze I delivered after the last election.

“They have insisted that free travel is temporarily suspended for Freedom Pass and 60-plus card holders at peak times”, he added.

Under the conditions of the deal, Khan has committed to ramping up service levels to 100 per cent over the coming weeks:

“As staff are returning to work we are increasing services as fast as possible to get back to 100 per cent.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“From Monday we aim to run around 85 per cent of buses, 75 per cent of Tubes, restore the Circle line and re-open some of the 37 closed stations”, he said.

Other conditions include a review of TfL’s finances and government officials taking seats on the board that oversees the transport operator.

The deal came together after the mayor had warned on LBC radio that he would be forced to cut services unless an agreement was reached yesterday.

The public body was on the brink of issuing a Section 114 notice, a statutory acknowledgement that its finances had breached a certain level.

According to the provider, revenue has dropped 90 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic as people have remained at home, meaning the operator was burning £600m a month.

Across the whole financial year, TfL is forecasting a loss of £4bn, with a £3.2bn funding gap which has now been partially plugged by the government.

Read more: Sadiq Khan warns TfL will run out of cash today without government bailout

Opponents slammed the mayor for being “profligate”, saying that the coronavirus was not the main reason for the financial woes.

Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said: “As the upcoming review of TfL’s finances will show, the coronavirus highlighted existing structural flaws within TfL’s balance sheet – the primary cause was our profligate mayor.

