Royal Mail workers announce four-day strike

CWU announced the strike today. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Royal Mail workers have announced they will strike four times over the coming weeks in a dispute over salaries.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that more than 115,000 postal workers will walk out on 26 and 31 August as well as 8 and 9 September.

The decision came on the heels of last month’s ballot, which saw workers vote 97.6 per cent in favour of walking out on a 77 per cent turnout.

“Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink,” said CWU general secretary Dave Ward.

​​“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.”

The total pay offer from Royal Mail was worth up to 5.5 per cent, with the first two per cent unconditional, with the remaining 3.5 per cent subject to agreement on changes to improve productivity.

“Those managing Royal Mail Group are treating our members with contempt by imposing such a minimal amount,” added CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger.

“Royal Mail Group have failed to recognise the strength of feeling and have clearly lost the dressing room on pay, so they have left us with no choice but to fight.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

Commenting on the union’s decision, Royal Mail’s operations director Ricky McAulay said the union had failed to “engage in any meaningful discussion” on the future of the company.

“By modernising we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in our industry,” he added.

“The CWU’s failure to engage on the changes we need is an abdication of responsibility for the long-term job security of their members.”

The group – who recently posted a £758m profit – apologised to customers for the disruption the strike will cause and said it remained open to further talks.