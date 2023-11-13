Royal Mail hit with £5.6m fine after sluggish delivery times

Ofcom has levied a fine of £5.6m against Royal Mail after it failed to meet crucial delivery targets this financial year. (Credit: Getty)

Ofcom has levied a fine of £5.6m against Royal Mail after it failed to meet crucial delivery targets this financial year.

The struggling courier performance report for 2022/23 reveals that it fell far short of benchmarks. Only 73.7 per cent of First Class mail was delivered on time, while 90.7 per cent of Second Class mail met the stipulated deadline.

Ofcom said it failed to meet targets by a “significant and unexplained margin”.

The watchdog’s regulations dictate that Royal Mail must achieve a 93 per cent on-time delivery rate for First Class mail within one working day and a 98.5 per cent on-time delivery rate for Second Class mail within three working days.

Ofcom made adjustments to account for industrial action, extreme weather and the Stansted runway closure, but performance figures still remained too low.

The £5.6m fine, to be paid to HM Treasury within two months, includes a 30 per cent reduction, acknowledging Royal Mail’s admission of liability and its agreement to settle the case.

Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom director of enforcement, said: “Clearly, the pandemic had a significant impact on Royal Mail’s operations in previous years. But we warned the company it could no longer use that as an excuse, and it just hasn’t got things back on track since.

“The company’s let consumers down, and today’s fine should act as a wake-up call – it must take its responsibilities more seriously. We’ll continue to hold Royal Mail to account to make sure it improves service levels.”

Last month Royal Mail reportedly failed to deliver on postal targets across the whole of the UK this summer.