Rose gets rosy with Formula 1 as Whispering Angel does deal

The Formula 1 sponsorship portfolio grew this week as Rose brand Whispering Angel joined the likes of LVMH at the peak of motorracing partnerships.

The iconic wine brand has long been part of the Formula 1 paddock but has now joined the likes of Moët & Chandon and Belvedere Vodka in a decade-long partnership with luxury brand LVMH.

Sacha Lichine, founder and CEO of Whispering Angel, said: “Having been served in the F1 Paddock Club during the past 15 years, we are thrilled to bring Whispering Angel to the next level through this exciting partnership while accelerating towards the Checkered Flag and crossing the Finishing Line.”

Whispering Angel as a brand is not as new to Formula 1 as the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, which this week partnered with additional United States team Cadillac.

The brand enjoyed successful partnership announcements in Miami, Imola, Monaco, and Barcelona while the iconic rose brand claims to be a key part of the future of Formula 1.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said: “Today is another special moment for our landmark partnership with LVMH as we welcome Whispering Angel to the Formula 1 family as the Official Rosé Partner.

“This perfect partnership brings together the pinnacle of motorsport with a brand known for its sophistication, elegance, and excellence and unites us on our joint mission to deliver fantastic experiences for our fans.

“This season we have already seen Whispering Angel integrate seamlessly into our exclusive hospitality areas, and together we will deliver moments that further define Formula 1 as the standard bearer for luxury in sport and entertainment.”

The brand states that “guests will have the opportunity to savour all the drama on track and watch their favourite drivers battle wheel-to-wheel, as they enjoy world class rosé at premium immersive experiences in hospitality spaces at key races, including Silverstone, Spa, Budapest, Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore, Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas.”