Room for ‘at most’ one more Eurostar rival, says regulator

The watchdog has been assessing capacity at Temple Mills International depot after Eurostar claimed it was “basically full.”

There is space for “at most” one more rail operator at Eurostar’s key east London train depot, the UK’s railways watchdog has said.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has been assessing capacity at Temple Mills International depot after Eurostar claimed it was “basically full.”

It said on Thursday there was room for “at most one new operator, or for Eurostar to grow” and called for applicants to submit detailed plans to determine how best to allocate capacity. It will make a final decision on proposals later this year.

Eurostar is facing the prospect of losing its monopoly on cross-channel services for the first time in its 30-year history.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the Spanish start-up Evolyn, and Gemini, which is chaired by Labour peer Lord Berkeley, have all announced their intention to launch high-speed trains to France.

They require a regulatory green light for access to Eurostar’s Temple Mills depot, which is the only place in the UK to park and maintain high-speed, cross-channel rolling stock.

Eurostar depot decision later this year

Martin Jones, deputy director at the ORR, said: “The growing appetite to provide international rail services is great news for passengers.

“We now need operators to set out more detail on their proposals at pace, and will work quickly and as thoroughly as possible to determine the best use of capacity at Temple Mills.”

The ORR added it would “work quickly” to assess the plans and that it expected to come to a final decision later this year.

Its decision will factor in availability of capacity, financial and operational readiness and viability, views of stakeholders, economic and societal benefits and how proposed services will impact operational performance.