Eurostar tells rivals to put their money where their mouths are

Eurostar is facing the prospect of increased competition.

Eurostar has called on its rivals to invest in the UK’s capacity for international rail as it insisted it welcomed increased competition.

The Temple Mills depot in East London is currently the only place in the UK that can host high-speed, cross-channel trains to and from Europe.

It has become a central part of the puzzle of introducing a challenger to break Eurostar’s monopoly.

The rail firm has been accused of delaying access to the hub by Virgin Group and Evolyn, who are among a number of companies interested in starting up cross-channel services.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR)’s consultation into capacity at Temple Mills concluded that some space could be utilised by other operators, although there are at least seven vying to become Eurostar competitors.

Eurostar said that even its own expansion plans would not work given the current capacity constraints and were not considered as part of the ORR’s report.

These include buying up to 50, investing in new facilities at Temple Mills and working to enlarge St Pancras International.

The current combined ambitions of Eurostar and other operators equate to around 100 trains and billions in investment.

While demand for international rail travel is there, the government must consider a national strategy that would explore utilising other depots or building entirely new facilities, Eurostar said on Monday.

“We support competition and growth through international rail,” Gareth Williams, Eurostar’s general secretary, said. “But without serious investment in infrastructure to create more room, we risk not fulfilling the massive potential of sustainable European travel.

“This is an enormously positive problem to solve as the demand and the willing is there. Eurostar wants to help find solutions.

“What’s needed now is a big picture vision and investment by any operator who wishes in new depot facilities at Temple Mills and beyond.”

Williams added: “Eurostar stands ready to collaborate with the government and the regulator on a framework that will unlock private investment, grow sustainable travel, and deliver world-class rail services for more passengers.”

An ORR spokesperson said: “We have received Eurostar’s response to our commissioned report and we will set out next steps shortly.”