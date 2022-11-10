Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to receive apology from Jersey Police over ‘illegal’ searches

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich will receive an apology over illegal searches conducted by a Jersey police force, it has been revealed.

A court order seen by City A.M. said the force on the Channel Island of Jersey acted illegally when conducting searches at properties reportedly connected to the billionaire in April 2022.

The Russian-born Israeli oligarch was sanctioned by the British government in March of this year over alleged links to the Kremlin following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The court document says Jersey police admit the searches on Abramovich’s reported premises were unfounded and against the law, and were obtained illegally.

Read more Russia retreats from Kherson in major setback for Putin

It said the orders should be quashed with the force paying costs and damages, while also apologising to the billionaire.

It is understood the search warrants were obtained as part of a freezing order on Abramovich’s assets following him being sanctioned by the UK government.

A spokeswoman for Abramovich said: “Mr Abramovich has always acted in accordance with the law, we are pleased that the Jersey Police have conceded in relation to these unlawful and unfounded searches.”

Jersey Police has been approached for comment.