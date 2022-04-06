Roman Abramovich denies ‘false’ claims he asked US friends for millions in loans

Sanctioned Oligarch Roman Abramovich has categorically denied he asked American friends for millions in loans to ensure he can pay staff on his payroll.

The Chelsea owner and alleged confidante of Russian president Vladimir Putin, exclusively told City AM claims published originally by Page 6 were “false.”

A spokesperson for Roman Abramovich said he “has not spoken with, nor asked for funds from these individuals.

“We have contacted the originating source “Page 6″ as they did not reach out to us prior to publication.”

The NY Post reported on the claims, saying he had been asking friends in Hollywood and Wall Street to give him cash, in order to ensure his existing projects, including the building of his new Tel Aviv mansion, can continue.

This comes after the tycoon, who is worth a cool $8.2bn, was sanctioned by the UK government last month, due to his alleged ties to Vladimir Putin.

His assets, including Chelsea and his yachts, were frozen.

The Post quoted an unnamed source which said Roman “never missed a payroll” for his staff, which sits at three quarters of a million dollars a week.

The Russian businessman had his visa revoked by the UK in 2018, and gained Israeli citizenship through his Jewish heritage. Israel has not placed any sanctions on Russian-linked firms and businesses yet.