Ministers call for clearance personnel on Roman Abramovich-owned Truphone deal

By:

Deal called under question by business secretary over Roman Abramovich
Deal called under question by business secretary over Roman Abramovich (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Ministers have demanded that the German businessman snapping up Roman Abramovich’s British telecoms firm must hire government-cleared security personnel for the deal to be sealed.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the takeover of the UK firm Truphone could pose a risk to national security, and could lead to disruption of the mobile services sector.

Hakan Koc agreed to buy Truphone, which makes e-sim technology, earlier this year for £1 from Abramovich, the oligarch that previously owned Chelsea football club and was sanctioned by the government.

Koc said he was supportive of the move to hire a cleared security officer and would “promptly implement”, the Telegraph reported.

It is understood Abramovich is not involved in this sales process.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.