Ministers call for clearance personnel on Roman Abramovich-owned Truphone deal
Ministers have demanded that the German businessman snapping up Roman Abramovich’s British telecoms firm must hire government-cleared security personnel for the deal to be sealed.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the takeover of the UK firm Truphone could pose a risk to national security, and could lead to disruption of the mobile services sector.
Hakan Koc agreed to buy Truphone, which makes e-sim technology, earlier this year for £1 from Abramovich, the oligarch that previously owned Chelsea football club and was sanctioned by the government.
Koc said he was supportive of the move to hire a cleared security officer and would “promptly implement”, the Telegraph reported.
It is understood Abramovich is not involved in this sales process.