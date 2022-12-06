Ministers call for clearance personnel on Roman Abramovich-owned Truphone deal

Deal called under question by business secretary over Roman Abramovich (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Ministers have demanded that the German businessman snapping up Roman Abramovich’s British telecoms firm must hire government-cleared security personnel for the deal to be sealed.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the takeover of the UK firm Truphone could pose a risk to national security, and could lead to disruption of the mobile services sector.

Hakan Koc agreed to buy Truphone, which makes e-sim technology, earlier this year for £1 from Abramovich, the oligarch that previously owned Chelsea football club and was sanctioned by the government.

Koc said he was supportive of the move to hire a cleared security officer and would “promptly implement”, the Telegraph reported.

It is understood Abramovich is not involved in this sales process.