Evraz shares suspended after Abramovich sanctions

Shares in mining giant Evraz have been suspended after they dropped 11 per cent this morning, following the government’s decision to sanction major stakeholder Roman Abramovich.

The Russian billionaire has a 30 per cent stake in the company, but has seen all of his assets frozen by the government this morning – including Chelsea Football Club.

When outlining its rationale for sanctioning Abramovich, the government accused him of “undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

The government has also accused Evraz of “providing financial services or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine.”

This includes potentially supplying steel to the Russian military, “which may have been used for the production of Russian tanks.”

The sanctions follow persistent political pressure from the Labour Party to punish Abramovich, and warnings from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that the government would continue to roll out sanctions on UK oligarchs.

Truss also revealed earlier this week the government will bring forward its Economic Crime Bill next week, which will make it possible for Downing Street to sanction more Russian oligarchs.

Evraz’s shares plummeted nearly 90 per cent in the week following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – with the former blue chip stock being booted off the FTSE 100 alongside ailing miner Polymetal International.

Yesterday, the company released a statement denying ties to the Kremlin, and outlining that its operations on day-to-day level remain intact.

However, Evraz also said it “cannot be certain” whether key shareholders such as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, Alexander Frolov, and Alexander Abramov are “connected with Russia”.

Shares in the company had rebounded in recent days – with investors seemingly attracted to buying the dips amid a historic commodities boom.

Anti-corruption activist and former Hermitage Capital chief executive Bill Browder compared investing in potentially Kremlin-linked assets at ultra-low prices to buying German stocks during the Holocaust.