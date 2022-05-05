Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich: ‘Intentions of giving sale proceeds to charity have not changed’

Roman Abramovich

Chelsea’s sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich has insisted his “intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds” to charity “have not changed.”

The Russian-Israeli Billionaire said on Thursday, his team have “identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations” who will form a foundation to distribute the funds.

This comes after what the statement called “media speculation”, whereby it was reported he would likely have to drop plans to call in his £1.5bn loan to the club or see it go into administration.

He is reported to have scrapped an apparent previous commitment to write off the debt as part of the sale of the club.

The sanctioned Russian oligarch is not allowed to receive any of the sale proceeds but is said to have told the Government that he would like the debt paid to a Jersey-based company with links to his business empire.

The statement said the oligarch had “not been involved” with plans to give proceeds to charity, and “Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute.”

His representative also said an objective of the sale was to find a “good custodian” who has been encouraged to “commit investing in the club”.

It concludes that Abramovich “has no access or control of these funds and will not have any access or control of these funds following the sale.”