Rolls-Royce to take centre stage in UK's Global Investment Summit

Rolls-Royce and 11 other British businesses will be at the forefront of the UK’s Global Investment Summit this month, which is to be hosted by the Royal Family.

The summit, which is being run by international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and her department, is a part of the government’s drive to increase foreign direct investment post-Brexit.

It will also showcase the need for more investment into green technologies.

Rolls-Royce will be paraded as a Britsh success story at the summit and the firm will “showcase models of its all-electric aircraft and small modular reactor”.

Automated Architecture, Orbital Marine Power and Tokamak Energy will also show off their advances in green technology at the summit.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said the “transition to net zero is a societal imperative and one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time”.

Trade minister Lord Gerry Grimstone added: “Our Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map, and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

“These businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology – from major advances in tidal turbines and fusion energy, to electric vehicle development and zero emission aircrafts.”

Rolls-Royce’s share price has risen by around 40 per cent this year, after securing new contracts with the US Air Force and outperforming profit expectations in the first half of 2021.