City workers returning to offices hits post-pandemic high

The number of City workers working in offices hit a new post-pandemic high last week.

Remit Consulting’s Return Report confirmed that Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were the busiest days of the week, with workers opting to work from home on Mondays and Fridays.

Based on automatic turnstiles data, from building managers from over 150 major office buildings around the UK, the report assessed the number of people entering offices as a percentage of the capacity for each property.

The weekly average for the volume of staff at their desk in The City reached 20 per cent for the first time since the Return Report began. This was an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to the previous week.

The national average for the volume of staff returning to their desks, on a daily basis, last week rose to 18.7 per cent, an increase of 0.4 percentage points.

“Once again we’ve seen an incremental increase in the number of people back in the office compared to the previous week,” Lorna Landells of Remit Consulting said.

“Anecdotally, some businesses are looking at mandating 2-3 days per week in the office for their staff by next month and one large London landlord is proposing that 50 per cent of their staff’s time must be office-based within a few weeks,” she added.

Last Thursday was the busiest day for Farringdon, Canary Wharf, Bank and Monument stations since the pandemic began, CityA.M. reported earlier this week.

Almost a hundred thousand people travelled through Bank and Monument stations.

Footfall has been much higher on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays than the tail ends of the working week.

Tuesday ‘taps’ in and out of the transport network in the City of London are around 20 per cent higher than on a Monday.