Rolls-Royce to swing axe at 9,000 employees over coronavirus

Rolls-Royce warned today it will look to make at least 9,000 workers to cut £1.3bn in annual costs as it copes with the economic downturn from coronavirus.

The British engine-maker warned it will swing the axe mostly at staff in its civil aerospace division as it begins consulting unions.

Rolls-Royce has around 52,000 employees, and has already scrapped financial targets and cancelled its dividend over coronavirus.

Global travel bans have resulted in the engine maker taking a £300m hit from a lack of flights in March.

But today it warned the crisis will knock its aerospace division further.

“It is, however, increasingly clear that activity in the commercial aerospace market will take several years to return to the levels seen just a few months ago,” Rolls-Royce said.

“We must now address these medium-term structural changes, as demand from customers reduces significantly for our civil aerospace engines and aftermarket services.”

Rolls-Royce to roll out major coronavirus restructure

To achieve the £1.3bn savings, Rolls-Royce will also overhaul its manufacturing plants and property. It will also cut capital costs and seek savings elsewhere.

The 9,000 jonb losses will result in savings of £700m a year, the British giant said. The entire revamp of operations will likely cost the company £800m.

“This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it,” Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said.

“We must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times. Governments across the world are doing what they can to assist businesses in the short-term. But we must respond to market conditions for the medium-term until the world of aviation is flying again at scale. Governments cannot replace sustainable customer demand that is simply not there.

“We have to do this right, which means we will work closely with our employee and trade union representatives as appropriate, look at any viable alternatives to mitigate the impact, consult with everyone affected and treat our people with dignity and respect.”

Rolls-Royce’s share price dipped 0.5 per cent to 266.3p in early trading today.