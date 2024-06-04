Rodin looks like The Thinkers’ pick in the Prince of Wales’s

Auguste Rodin has won five Group Ones from 12 starts

ROYAL ASCOT is now less than two weeks away and it’s time to take aim at some of the big races.

One event that stands out from an ante-post perspective is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Passenger is the 2/1 favourite, and while he was impressive at Chester on his seasonal reappearance, he seems like too fragile a horse to be relying on to even turn up, let alone win a race like this.

I also don’t think his form is that strong, and even though he fits the “improving older horse trained by Sir Michael Stoute” clichéd profile, I want to take him on.

White Birch follows him in the market and he’s a horse that I have a lot of time for, particularly now that he’s lived up to his potential and won a Group One.

But, for me, it was the vanquished favourite from the Tattersalls Gold Cup, AUGUSTE RODIN, who represents the value at Ascot.

There’s no getting away from the fact that he’s inconsistent, most recently evidenced by his lacklustre display in the Dubai Sheema Classic when well-fancied.

On his day, however, he really is a top-class operator, who, let’s not forget, has won five Group or Grade Ones in his 12-race career.

He’s bound to get his preferred better ground at Ascot, the 10-furlong trip will suit, and he will love the stiff finish at the Berkshire track with Ryan Moore, currently the best in the business, set to ride.

Inspiral clearly is a talented mare, and if she did go here, she would be interesting, but we can’t bank on that given her Queen Anne entry, and Auguste Rodin is the one to be on at 7/1.

POINTERS ROYAL ASCOT ANTEPOST

Auguste Rodin e/w Prince of Wales’s Stakes