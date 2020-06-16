Horse Racing Betting Tips: Addeybb can serve it up to Japan in Prince Of Wales’s Stakes

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

TRAINER Aidan O’Brien didn’t take long to get off the mark at this year’s Royal meeting when Circus Maximus landed the Queen Anne Stakes and he will fancy he chances of landing the feature on day two.

Japan heads the betting for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (3.00pm) and hasn’t been seen in action since finishing fourth in last season’s Arc.

The drop back to 10 furlongs looks ideal as he showed when winning the Juddmonte International at York and he should be hard to beat.

However, with plenty of rain in the air, I cannot help but have a few quid each-way on ADDEYBB who won in emphatic style at this meeting 12 months ago.

Every drop of rain will help his chances and at 15/2 he looks the best each-way option against the hot favourite.

Only the eight runners go to post for the Hampton Court Stakes (1.50pm) and if rumours are to be believed, then we could be in for a Royal winner

First Receiver couldn’t have been any more impressive when winning his maiden at Kempton a few weeks ago and has a huge reputation.

Nobody has trained more winners at this meeting than Sir Michael Stoute and this son of New Approach is certainly an exciting prospect.

However, this is a huge step up in class and he is already as short as 2/1 in a place.

Juan Elcano brings the best form to the party having finished fifth in the 2000 Guineas and has to be respected as does the O’Brien runner Russian Emperor.

He ran on well in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial last time and has a pacemaker with him to ensure they go a good gallop.

At the prices, I’m prepared to take those at the top of the market on and my eyes are drawn to the two who carry penalties.

Berlin Tango beat Pyledriver at Kempton last time and that horse franked the form by winning the King Edward VII Stakes on the opening day.

He looks sure to run well at a best-priced 7/1, but I’m prepared to take a chance on KENZAI WARRIOR at 12/1.

Roger Teal’s runner lost his unbeaten record when stumbling badly leaving the stalls in the 2000 Guineas and is far better than he showed that day.

This step up in trip is another positive and he looks the value in an intriguing race.

Pointers

Kenzai Warrior 12/1 e/w 1.50pm Royal Ascot

Addeybb 15/2 e/w 3.00pm Royal Ascot