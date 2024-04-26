Ranking the best horse racing syndicates in the UK

Racing Club co-founder Jordan Wylie, trainer Jamie Snowden and Major Will Kellard with their Sandown Military Gold Cup winner Farceur Du Large

Racing Club

Founded by Jordan Wylie MBE & former Jockey Club marketing lead Richard Jaques, Racing Club is a community-focused horse racing syndicate aimed at providing affordable and accessible racehorse ownership through RC Syndicates. It brings together individuals interested in horse racing, offering them entertainment, fun days out, and the chance to own a share in racehorses. The syndicate focuses on producing lasting memories and enjoyable experiences both on and off the racecourse. Cheltenham Festival winning trainer Jamie Snowdon trains the Jumps horses.

Pros Cons ✅Affordable share prices starting from £45

✅Community-focused approach, fostering a sense of belonging among members

✅Offers entertainment and great days out, enhancing the overall experience of horse racing ❌Limited individual control in shared ownership

❌Varied excitement based on horse performance

Hambleton Racing

Hambleton Racing offers a chance to experience genuine racehorse ownership through affordable syndicates, emphasising enjoyment, satisfaction, and winning. Renowned for their professionalism and track record of success, this syndicate stands out for its top-tier horse ownership experiences.

Pros Cons ✅Over 15 years of providing quality racehorse ownership

✅Offers affordable horse racing syndicates for true ownership experience ❌Specific details about the cost and structure of ownership shares are not immediately clear

❌Limited information available on the website regarding the exact benefits and events for syndicate members

Middleham Park Racing

Middleham Park Racing is the UK’s leading racehorse syndication company, celebrated for its remarkable success and professionalism in the industry. With a remarkable tally of over 1,500 winners, including prestigious Group 1 victories, they offer ownership opportunities spanning both Flat and National Hunt racing disciplines.

Pros Cons ✅High level of success

✅Provides ownership opportunities in both Flat and National Hunt racing

✅Professionalism and a strong commitment to providing quality ownership experiences ❌Higher cost of entry compared to less established syndicates

❌The size and success of the syndicate might mean less personal interaction with the horses and trainers for some owners





Nicky Richards

Nicky Richards Racing, based at Greystoke Stables near The Lake District, specialises in National Hunt and Flat racing. They pride themselves on their gorgeous training facility and welcome visitors to experience their passion for horse racing.

Pros Cons ✅Stunning training location with views across The Lake District

✅Open invitation for visitors, indicating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere

✅Emphasis on achieving competitive advantage through unique facilities ❌Limited specific information on syndicate options or ownership costs

❌Less detail on how individual investors can get involved ❌The focus is more on the training environment and less on the syndicate or ownership structures available

Diamond Racing

Diamond Racing, founded in 1994, offers an accessible racehorse ownership experience that prioritises community and affordability. They take pleasure in providing long-term service and fostering a common enthusiasm for horse racing.

Pros Cons ✅Long-standing reputation

✅Affordability accessible to a broader audience

✅Focuses on community spirit, fostering a sense of belonging among syndicate members ❌The website does not provide more detailed information on the specifics of ownership

❌Shareholder engagement in events and races could vary

❌Clarity on long-term benefits and exit strategies for shareholders might be less defined

How Investment works in a horse racing syndicate

Investing in a syndicate involves acquiring a share in the rights to a racehorse. Costs include the purchase of the share, covering training fees, veterinary care, and operational expenses. The cost structure and participation options vary by syndicate.

Investment Process

The journey begins by selecting a syndicate that resonates with your aspirations. Next comes the thrilling task of choosing the horse or horses you wish to invest in, understanding the membership terms, and making the initial share payment.

Cost Structure

The costs are divided into two main parts: the initial purchase price for buying a share in the horse, and ongoing expenses which include training, veterinary care, and other maintenance costs. These expenses are typically billed monthly or quarterly and are shared among all shareholders.

Participation Options

Whether you opt for a single horse syndicate, immersing yourself in the journey of one noble horse, or venture into multi-horse syndicates for a tapestry of experiences, the choice is up to you. Alternatively, racing clubs invite enthusiasts to embrace the thrill of ownership at a more accessible level with their subscription-based models.

Choosing the right syndicate involves considering your budget, risk tolerance, and the level of involvement you desire, along with the syndicate’s track record and transparency.

Why Choose a Syndicate in the UK?

The UK has a rich history and tradition in horse racing, offering a solid regulatory framework that promotes competitive fairness and transparency. Choosing a syndicate in the UK means participating in one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian cultures and commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency, making it an appealing environment for investors.

The UK’s horse racing industry is governed by comprehensive regulations enforced by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA). The BHA establishes rigorous standards for horse welfare, racing integrity, and the behaviour of all participants, including syndicates. These regulations ensure that all syndicates operate with transparency, providing clear information about costs, horse welfare, and ownership rights. This regulatory oversight gives investors peace of mind, knowing that their investment is protected by a framework designed to uphold the highest standards of fairness and ethics in the sport.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Syndicate

When deciding to invest in a horse racing syndicate, several critical factors should guide your choice to ensure a rewarding and enjoyable experience.

Training and care of the horses.

The well-being and training of the horses are paramount. A syndicate should work with reputable trainers who have a proven track record of not only producing winning horses but also safeguarding their health and wellbeing. The care provided to the horses, including veterinary services, nutrition, and daily management, reflects the syndicate’s commitment to excellence and ethical standards.

Financial implications and cost breakdown.

Understanding the financial commitments is crucial. A transparent syndicate will provide a clear breakdown of the initial investment required to purchase a share and the ongoing costs covering training, veterinary care, and other expenses. Knowing these details upfront can help you manage your expectations and ensure that the syndicate fits within your budget.

Success rate and reputation of the syndicate.

The syndicate’s track record in the racing world speaks volumes. Investigate their success rate, outstanding achievements, and horse performance. The reputation of a syndicate, built on success in races and positive feedback from current and former members, can be a strong indicator of their credibility and the potential for a rewarding experience.

Communication and involvement opportunities for members.

A syndicate that values its members will offer regular updates on the horse’s progress, training schedules, and race plans. Opportunities for involvement, such as stable visits, meetings with the trainer, and race day privileges, enhance the ownership experience. This will increase the investment’s value beyond its financial returns.