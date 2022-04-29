Buy share in Syndicated running at Newmarket for Kentucky Derby-winning team

OWNING racehorses on the Flat generally doesn’t come cheap. Princes, sheikhs and millionaires tend to snap up the top talent, but racehorse micro-share ownership operator MyRacehorse is shaking things up massively.

Following on from huge success in the United States and Australia, including winning the 2020 Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic with Authentic, the ownership operation is now live in the UK and Ireland with three elite horses in training with Andrew Balding, John & Thady Gosden and Joseph O’Brien.

It’s Newmarket’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas Festival this weekend and on Sunday, the aptly named Syndicated becomes MyRacehorse’s first European runner in the opening five furlong maiden (1.15pm).

Trained by Balding, the Dubawi colt cost almost half a million pounds at the sales and you could be one of his owners by clicking here for just over £200.

That is the beauty of the MyRacehorse proposition, it gives you the chance to experience elite racehorse ownership for an affordable price.

Jules Pittam, UK Managing Partner of MyRacehorse, said: “We want to give people the opportunity to experience elite ownership at an affordable price and encourage new owners into the sport.

“Our goal is to increase engagement with the industry overall by providing owners unrivalled behind-the-scenes access and hopefully the opportunity to enjoy some of the best moments in sport as they tread the path to glory.

“The tide is turning on racehorse ownership, and the sport is becoming more reliant on shared ownership and syndicates – something we at MyRacehorse are passionate about.

“We want to offer this unique opportunity to racing fans in both the UK and Ireland and give them the chance to join our 70,000 strong global community.

“It’s a really exciting moment for us to see Syndicated run on Sunday. The team at Kingsclere have been really happy with him at home and we can’t wait to get him out on the racecourse.”

The colt is part-owned by New York fashion entrepreneur Andrew Rosen and Balding is looking forward to getting the horse started.

“Syndicated was high on my list at the sales and I was elated when I heard MyRacehorse had bought him in partnership with Andrew Rosen,” said Balding.

“He has certainly got the potential, both in his physical outlook and his pedigree to have every chance of being a good horse.

“The likelihood is that he should stay further in time, but we just felt he was showing a lot of natural speed that we should get the ball rolling over five.

“If he reproduces what he does at home, I’d hope he’d be very competitive at Newmarket on Sunday.”

With some shares still available in Syndicated, and the chance to watch him race from the paddock at Newmarket on Sunday, now could be the perfect time to dip your toes into racehorse ownership. You never know, it could be Royal Ascot next!