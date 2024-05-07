Pearle of a chance for De Sousa to continue his fine form

Jockey Silvestre De Sousa has enjoyed a fine start to the season

SILVESTRE de Souza has had a remarkable start to the 2024 season, and that was the case even before he rode Elmalka to victory in last Sunday’s Group One 1000 Guineas.

I expect him to remain in the same strain of form at Ascot this Saturday aboard PEARLE D’OR in the Victoria Cup (2.40pm), who – after a slightly disappointing return to action at Newmarket last month – could prove to be excellent value each-way.

Trainer David O’Meara has been clear from the beginning of the season that this race is his target and much more can be expected from him this campaign.

Off a mark of 90, he looks reasonably weighted and, having won over this course and distance last year, may have been underestimated in the market.

Admittedly, there was some juice in the ground that day, as with all his best form, and it is expected to be drier this weekend, but this horse has gone well on good-to-firm in the past and ought not to be too badly disadvantaged.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lingfield hosts its Listed Derby Trial (3.00pm), in which another each-way chance catches my eye in the form of ARABIC LEGEND.

This colt stepped up to 1m2f quite nicely when debuting for Karl Burke at Epsom on his return to action, having originally been with Andrew Balding.

Despite not handling the undulating nature of Epsom particularly well, a further step up in trip around a slightly easier track at Lingfield should suit very well.

His two-year-old form behind Arabian Crown, now favourite for the Derby itself, at Salisbury in a Listed race over a mile reads very well, and he’s another who could cause quite a stir on Saturday afternoon, if improving over the increased distance.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Pearle d’Or e/w 2.40pm Ascot

Arabic Legend e/w 3.00pm Lingfield