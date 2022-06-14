Shahryar to cross Bridge to Ascot history for Japan

Shahryar and jockey Cristian Demuro won the Dubai Sheema Classic in March

SIR MICHAEL Stoute has won the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (3.40pm) four times in the past and looks to hold strong claims of making it five courtesy of Bay Bridge.

Typical of a horse from Stoute’s Stonemason Lodge yard, this four-year-old has been steadily brought through the ranks and won on his seasonal return in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, comfortably beating some smart rivals.

While he is a worthy favourite, the son of New Bay has yet to encounter quick ground and at a short enough price of 5/4 with William Hill, I’m happy to hunt for more value elsewhere.

Japanese horses have been taking the international racing circuit by storm in the last 12 months.

They won their first two races at the Breeders’ Cup last November and were hugely impressive at The Saudi Cup meeting in February, winning four Group races on the card, before matching that haul on Dubai World Cup night.

A Royal Ascot winner still proves elusive, but they might not have to wait too much longer, as Hideaki Fujiwara’s SHAHRYAR looks a serious threat to the favourite.

This son of leading Japanese sire Deep Impact was last seen staying on strongly to win the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic in Meydan, a race that has produced several subsequent Group One winners.

Dropping back to a mile-and-a-quarter doesn’t look to be cause for concern as he won over a shorter distance in Japan on quick ground, and the fact we know he handles conditions makes him look decent value at around 100/30 with William Hill’s Top Price Guarantee.

There will be no hanging around in the Windsor Castle Stakes (5.35pm) with 24 runners set to blaze a trail down Ascot’s five-furlong straight course.

Aidan O’Brien’s Little Big Bear is short enough at the head of the market and I’d rather take him on with two each-way selections.

Andrew Balding won this in 2020 with King’s Lynn and CHATEAU looks just the right type for this race after staying on strongly to win at Beverley last time.

BOLT ACTION was seriously impressive on his recent debut at Leicester and if this doesn’t come too soon, he’s another that can run well.

If you fancy becoming a last-minute Royal Ascot owner, it’s not too late as there are still shares available in the MyRacehorse-owned Mehmar who takes his chance in the Windsor Castle.

The pioneering micro-share ownership group, which has had huge success in the US and Australia, recently acquired the Michael O’Callaghan-trained son of Mehmas.

To buy a share visit https://myracehorse.com/app/singleHorseView/7922.

POINTERS

Shahryar 3.40pm Ascot

Chateau e/w 5.35pm Ascot

Bolt Action e/w 5.35pm Ascot