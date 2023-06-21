Coltrane set to strike Gold for Balding team

: Coltrane was an impressive winner of the Sagaro Stakes last month

AT AROUND 4.25pm today, another name will go down in the history books after winning the Gold Cup (4.20pm), Royal Ascot’s oldest race which began in 1807 and is the pinnacle of the five-day meeting.

This year’s field of 14 will burst from the stalls at the six-furlong start on the straight course, before making their way past the packed enclosures and embarking on a full circuit of the round course.

It’s this prelude to the final act, when the runners enter the straight for a second time some three minutes later, that is part of what makes the Gold Cup such a special race.

Some of this year’s runners have been there before and we can’t pass over this race without mentioning Subjectivist, who was a brilliant winner in 2021 when ending Stradivarius’ quest to equal Yeats’ record of four consecutive Gold Cup wins.

Charlie Johnston’s runner has made a scarcely believable return from a near career-ending injury and just to have him back competing in the Gold Cup is a feat in itself.

It would be hard to expect him to perform to the level of two years ago, though, and while I’ll be hoping he runs well for the Johnston team, my money will be going elsewhere.

Another horse that has experience of this course and distance, if not in the Gold Cup itself, is Andrew Balding’s COLTRANE.

This son of Mastercraftsman denied the heavily fancied Bring On The Night in last year’s Ascot Stakes, gamely repelling that rival in a driving finish.

He proved himself perfectly suited to this stamina-sapping test, but while he won that off a handicap mark of 98, few could have predicted his meteoric rise since.

A 10-length romp at Sandown followed before a step into Group One company in the Goodwood Cup, where he ran a promising race behind last year’s Gold Cup hero Kyprios.

Better was to come when beating Trueshan in the Group Two Doncaster Cup, before that rival narrowly exacted revenge in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day on a surface that was softer than ideal for Coltrane.

Coltrane looked every bit as good when blowing away his rivals, including Trueshan, on his reappearance in the Group Three Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.

Barring thunderstorms, he’ll get his favoured quick ground conditions today, and although now a six-year-old, he still looks to be progressing as a stayer.

I make him the one they all have to beat and the 7/2 available with some firms is more than fair.

Once again World Pool will be in operation, meaning you have a chance to secure a big return from only a small outlay.

I’ll be putting Coltrane in a Quinella – predict the first two home in any order – with Elgar Eldarov and Yibir.

The first mentioned looked all about stamina when winning last year’s St Leger and could well improve again over this marathon trip.

He returned this season with a close second in the Yorkshire Cup, a contest Stradivarius often used as a prep for this race, and should come on for that over this more suitable test.

Yibir is also of interest trying this trip for the first time, and as a Group One winner over 1m4f on fast ground, he has the class to play a part if staying the trip.

For me, though, it’s all about Coltrane and I’ll take him to give Andrew Balding a first Gold Cup.

POINTERS

Coltrane 4.20pm Royal Ascot

Coltrane, Eldar Eldarov, Yibir

(World Pool Quinella) 4.20pm Royal Ascot