Fancy McManus to Win Some in the Pertemps

Win Some Lose Some (right) won the Pertemps Qualifer at Leopardstown in December.

FINDING the winner of the Pertemps Final (2.40pm) can be a difficult task, but I think I’ve found two runners who’ve got a great chance of getting us in the money.

Jeriko Du Reponet is the warm 5/1 favourite, and you can see why with some hot novice form to his name.

Nicky Henderson is well able to plot one out for a Festival handicap, but it’s another JP McManus horse that catches my eye in the shape of WIN SOME LOSE SOME.

Padraig Roche’s contender is very progressive, having risen up the handicap by over 30 pounds since July 2024.

He was last seen when qualifying for this event as a well-backed favourite at Leopardstown over Christmas, and the money for him in recent days suggests that he’s been laid out for this by the McManus camp.

The current 13/2 with Star Sports could soon disappear.

Further down the betting, there’s another horse who sticks out as a bet.

Charlie Longsdon’s BUGISE SEAGULL is a fascinating runner and seems written off in the betting at 25/1 with Star Sports.

He was a nice novice hurdler who showed Grade One form when beaten by future Scilly Isles winner Handstands at Huntingdon, and then again when third to Brighterdaysahead at Aintree.

Novice chasing didn’t work out for him, but his two hurdle runs since show that he’s back on an even keel.

He can outrun his odds and sneak into one of the five places available with Star Sports.

POINTERS

Win Some Lose Some e/w 2.40pm Cheltenham

Bugise Seagull e/w 2.40pm Cheltenham