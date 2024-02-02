Three winners in a week for new racing syndicate Racing Club

Racing Club co-founder Jordan Wylie, trainer Jamie Snowden and Major Will Kellard with their Sandown Military Gold Cup winner Farceur Du Large

RECENTLY launched horse racing syndicate, Racing Club, landed an incredible three winners in three days last week.

Launched at the back end of 2023 with 5 racehorses to choose from and bespoke VIP options available at www.racingclub.com, things have really stepped up a gear recently.

Last Friday, saw the fantastic Farceur Du Large win the prestigious Grand Military Gold Cup at Sandown Park by just over four lengths at odds of 11/1, the best possible result to conclude a successful week.

Racing Club co-founder Jordan Wylie and Trainer Jamie Snowden are former Military colleagues and had previously shared a tank on operations.

They have tried to win the Grand Military Gold Cup on several occasions and finally their dream has been fulfilled.

Jubilant and emotional celebrations continued long after the race.

Kicking us off at the start of last week was Wendigo, a handsome four-year-old gelding trained by Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Jamie Snowden.

Wendigo made it back-to-back victories in bumpers by taking the final race on the card at Catterick last Wednesday, battling hard to win by half-a-length at odds of 7/4.

Following on, it was Dunstan’s turn to find the winners enclosure at Southwell on Thursday.

Jockey Kieran O’Neill rode the perfect race to get Dunstan, having been expertly trained by Barry Brennan, across the winning line in pole position as he won by a head at a starting price of 17/2.

Racing Club Co-Founder Richard Jaques commented: “This is unreal, it’s like a dream come true. Some syndicates and owners never make it to the winners’ enclosure or it takes them years of endeavour to get there.

For Racing Club to land three winners in three days is an amazing achievement for all concerned including the trainers, the jockeys, the stable staff and the small team at Racing Club who have brought the dream to reality over the last six months.”

Racing Club is an innovative provider of racing syndicates aiming to bring like-minded individuals together to build a community with the focus on great entertainment.

Shares start from as little as £45 per year, and as well as providing regular updates on the syndicate horses, opportunities to visit the stables and gallops and a share in any prize money, Racing Club also run monthly ballots to win hospitality tickets to The O2, Wembley, Southampton FC and Newbury Racecourse.

Racing Club also offer a VIP service for those looking to purchase a bigger share or outright ownership of a horse.

Full details of all horses currently for sale can be found at here.