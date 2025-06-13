Robot and Joy can Spring Wong into the winners’ circle

Ellis Wong has ridden six winners in the past two weeks.

BEWARE of the weather which is going to play an important part in proceedings when racing gets underway at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Saturday with an 11-race card including two races on the all-weather surface.

The forecast is dreadful, with heavy showers throughout the day and likely thunderstorms during the action.

Young seven-pound claiming rider Ellis Wong has been making the headlines and getting plenty of publicity in the last few weeks, and all that is well-founded.

After a slow start to his first season race riding in the territory, the 24-year-old has improved out of all recognition in the past couple of months and, in the care of his mentor, trainer Caspar Fownes, has been banging in winners left, right and centre.

Half-a-dozen winners in the last fortnight bears testament to that, and he is likely to improve on that tally with another good book of rides at Sha Tin.

Well-handicapped ROBOT KNIGHT looks one of his stand-out mounts, when he renews his partnership with the four-year-old in the HKU Faculties of Dentistry and Social Sciences Handicap (10.30am) over six furlongs on the all-weather.

The son of Deep Field, who has run okay on a wet track in the past, showed he was close to a win with a couple of good performances behind Solid Shalaa, and notably when placed behind rival Fun N Fun Together last month.

With a six-pound swing in his favour for a length defeat by his conqueror, his chance looks obvious, and especially with a favourable gate three a major plus.

Wong then climbs aboard JOY OF SPRING for the Caspar Fownes stable in the HKU Foundation Handicap (1.05pm) over nine furlongs and will be hoping for a similar scenario from the five-year-old, who produced two victories at this time of the year last season, and notably after a short back-up.

This time after winning at the Valley in good style 10 days ago, he is out again but still looks well rated with Wong taking off his seven pounds allowance, and it could be a matter of lightning striking twice again.

POINTERS

Robot Knight 10.30am Sha Tin

Joy of Spring 1.05pm Sha Tin