Tech giants Google and Facebook dominate Britain’s digital advertising market to such a great extent that rivals can no longer compete with them on “equal terms”, the competition watchdog has warned.



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also raised concerns over the pair’s dominance undermining the ability of newspapers and other providers to produce “valuable content” to the “detriment of broader society”.

Google has an over 90 per cent share of the UK’s £6bn search advertising market, the CMA found, while Facebook is responsible for almost half of the £5bn display advertising market.



The pair are “now so large and have such extensive access to data that potential rivals can no longer compete on equal terms,” said the watchdog in a new report.



This could “lead to reduced innovation and choice in the future and to consumers giving up more data than they feel comfortable with.”



“Weak competition in digital advertising can increase the prices of goods and services across the economy and undermine the ability of newspapers and others to produce valuable content, to the detriment of broader society,” said the watchdog.



The watchdog launched an investigation into tech giants’ tight grip over digital advertising in July, and is now considering a range of possible interventions to improve competition in the market.

These interventions could include a code of conduct governing the behaviour of platforms with market power in the sector, rules giving consumers greater control over their data.



The CMA is also considering interventions to address the sources of the market power of Google and Facebook, including possible “data access remedies, measures to increase interoperability and structural interventions,” it said.

