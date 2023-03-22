Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal passes despite 22 Tory MPs rebelling including Johnson, Patel, Truss and IDS

Rishi Sunak

MPs have voted in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake aspect of Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework Brexit deal by 515 votes to 29.

The prime minister’s agreement with the EU on a revised plan for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland (NI) was backed by a majority of 486 MPs in the House of Commons.

There are 22 Conservative MPs who voted against the measure, which came after whispers of a more serious rebellion emerged earlier today.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and senior Conservative MPs including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, ex-home secretary Priti Patel and previous Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said they intended to vote against the Brexit deal measure.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

But with just 29 MPs voting against the legislation, the government was not forced to rely on support from Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party to get the deal through the Commons.

Earlier today, the prime minister’s official spokesman would not confirm whether rebellious MPs could be thrown out of the party, saying only that it was a matter for the whips’ office.

The vote took place amid Johnson’s bombshell testimony to the parliamentary privileges committee, forcing a pause in proceedings as he gave his opening remarks.

Commenting after the vote, Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed MPs backing the deal and said: “This measure lies at the very heart of the Windsor Framework, which offers the best deal for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its place in the union and addressing the democratic deficit.”

I have consistently indicated that fundamental problems remain notwithstanding progress made.

Consequently there is not a sustainable basis at this stage to enable us to restore Stormont. We will vote against the proposal today & continue to engage with the Government to secure… — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) March 22, 2023

He added: “By voting in favour of the Stormont brake, we have voted to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland, through a restored executive, will have full democratic input to the laws that apply to them.

“The democratic safeguard provided by the brake, as well as the other new arrangements in the Windsor Framework, support stability and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and I am pleased to see progress today.”

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said “notwithstanding progress made” his party would not be willing to reenter power-sharing arrangements at Stormont.

He wrote on Twitter: “I have consistently indicated that fundamental problems remain notwithstanding progress made. Consequently there is not a sustainable basis at this stage to enable us to restore Stormont.

“We will vote against the proposal today and continue to engage with the government to secure clarification, reworking and change.

“Our consultation also continues and we are giving people and businesses the opportunity to have their voice heard.”

The full list of MPs who voted No:

Adam Afriyie (Cons)

Sir Jake Berry (Cons)

Peter Bone (Cons)

Sir William Cash (Cons)

Sir Christopher Chope (Cons)

Simon Clarke (Cons)

Richard Drax (Cons)

Sir James Duddridge (Cons)

Sir Iain Duncan Smith (Cons)

Mark Francois (Cons)

Jonathan Gullis (Cons)

Adam Holloway (Cons)

Andrea Jenkyns (Cons)

Boris Johnson (Cons)

David Jones (Cons)

Danny Kruger (Cons)

Craig Mackinlay (Cons)

Dr Matthew Offord (Cons)

Priti Patel (Cons)

John Redwood (Cons)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Cons)

Liz Truss (Cons)

Gregory Campbell (DUP)

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)

Carla Lockhart (DUP)

Gavin Robinson (DUP)

Jim Shannon (DUP)

Sammy Wilson (DUP)

Andrew Bridgen (Independent)