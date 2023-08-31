Rishi Sunak won’t offer further support to motorists hit by ULEZ charges

Rishi Sunak has ruled out offering further support to motorists hit by the expanded ULEZ charges across London. Photo: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has ruled out offering further support to motorists hit by the expanded ULEZ charges across London.

The Prime Minister told GB News the policy was the “sole responsibility” of Labour and criticised the scheme as not “the right priority”.

His comments come the day after the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) charging scheme was expanded across the 32 boroughs, with drivers of vehicles which don’t meet emissions standards facing a £12.50 daily charge, or a fine of up to £180.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says the policy is to promote clean air and limit pollution, while City Hall figures say just 10 per cent of drivers will be affected, with nine in 10 cars already compliant.

Sunak told the news channel: “This is solely the responsibility of the Labour Party and the Labour mayor Sadiq Khan and Keir Starmer.

“It’s for them to explain why they think this is the right thing to do and they should do that. I don’t think it’s the right priority.

“People have made their views very clear and now it’s up to them to explain themselves, and why they think this is the right thing to do.”

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Khan said: “We all deserve clean air. I couldn’t ignore the overwhelming scientific evidence showing the deadly impact our toxic air has on Londoners.

“The ULEZ expansion was a necessary decision that will help every generation across our city live a healthier life.”