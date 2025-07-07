Ricky Hatton joins boxing’s comeback trail 13 years after retirement

British former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has become the latest high-profile boxer to announce a comeback, 13 years after he hung up his gloves.

Fan favourite Hatton retired in 2012, bringing down the curtain on a career in which he became a unified world champion at light-welterweight and won a world title at middleweight.

But he confirmed on Sunday night that he will return to the ring to fight Eisa Al Dah of the UAE in Dubai on 2 December, two months after he turns 47.

“I can’t wait, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hatton, who won 45 of his 48 professional bouts during a 15-year career.

Hatton’s comeback follows that of his former opponent Manny Pacquiao, who could become the oldest ever welterweight world champion, at 46, when he fights Mario Barrios later this month.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury confirmed the end of his latest retirement last week, teeing up huge fights with Oleksandr Usyk and potentially Anthony Joshua.

Hall of Famer Mike Tyson was tempted back to the ring last year, aged 58, for an exhibition bout with influencer Jake Paul which attracted 60m views on Netflix.

Tyson’s comeback prompted safety fears and there could be similar concerns around Hatton’s wellbeing, given his physical condition and long period away from the sport.

Who is Ricky Hatton opponent Eisa Al Dah?

The Mancunian originally retired in 2009 after damaging defeats to Floyd Mayweather Jr and Pacquiao. He lost five stone before a return in 2012 against Vyacheslav Senchenko but lost.

Al Dah, 46, is believed to be the UAE’s first professional boxer but has fought just 11 times since making his debut in the paid ranks in 2007.

The man dubbed the Arabian Warrior has won eight – four by knockout – and lost three. He last fought in 2021, when he was beaten by Mexico’s Pedro Alejandro Delgado.

His fight with Hatton was announced during a show promoted by Al Dah in Dubai. The Briton had been due to attend but instead appeared on video after suffering a freak eye accident.

“I caught one of my sunglasses in my eyes and I’m very fortunate it’s not done any permanent damage,” he said. “It’s just scraped the surface, so fingers crossed we’re good to go.”

Hatton’s 24-year-old son, Campbell Hatton, followed his father into professional boxing and has won 14 of his 16 fights.