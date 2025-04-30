RFU Council should be scrapped, says review it commissioned

A wide-ranging review of rugby union’s governance has suggested scrapping the RFU Council in what would be the domestic game’s biggest shake-up since the advent of professionalism.

The year-long review, which was commissioned by the RFU Council itself, raises the prospect that the 63-strong committee be disbanded or replaced by a smaller group of expert advisors who would be appointed rather than elected.

Conceived to improve the governing body’s decision-making process, the review also argues for greater devolution of power from Twickenham, with separate boards responsible for the men’s and women’s professional game and amateur rugby reporting to the RFU executive.

“This review represents an opportunity for real change,” said Malcolm Wharton CBE, who chaired the review group. “We want to work with the game to identify a progressive, inclusive, agile and local approach to governance, where we can deliver greater transparency built on a culture of shared ownership so rugby can thrive across the country.”

The RFU said several “key issues” were identified, namely: “Overly complex and slow decision-making; lack of transparency and communication; insufficient representation and diversity; ambiguity in roles between the Board and Council; high administrative burden on volunteers.”

A public consultation has now been launched which will invite other views on how to modernise the running of English rugby. It closes at the end of June, after which the group will submit its final report and recommendations.

City AM columnist and former chair of UK Athletics Ed Warner took part in the review. Writing in Thursday’s paper, he says of the RFU: “What I’ve witnessed is a dysfunctional framework, effectively established back in the 19th century, that is clearly unfit for the modern era.”

He adds: “The headline-grabbing corollary is our suggestion that the RFU Council be disbanded entirely, or alternatively be replaced by a smaller collection of selected (not elected) individuals who are available to be consulted as expert advisors when necessary.

“I’ve no doubt this will rankle with a number of existing Council members, but am hopeful that the logic of this streamlined structure, empowering those within community rugby, will win the hearts and minds of the majority.

“None of this lets the RFU board and executive off the hook. In fact, it makes it near impossible for them to wriggle out of their responsibilities. Which is just as it should be.”