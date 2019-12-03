Revealed: London's best and worst streets for broadband speeds

Many Londoners will be hoping to escape from the cold and settle in to stream their favourite movies and TV shows this Christmas.



But as many will know, festive film fun can easily be frustrated when broadband speeds aren’t up to scratch.

Now Londoners can check just how good – or bad – their internet connection really is, with a new league table that ranks the best and worst streets in the capital.



The data, compiled by price comparison site uSwitch, reveal a stark contrast between different parts of London, with average speeds in some areas more than 100 times slower than in others.



At the bottom of the pile is Inner Park Road next to leafy Wimbledon Common, which struggles along at a snailish average pace of 1.99 megabits per second (Mbps).



Long-suffering internet surfers in Bexleyheath, Upminster and Uxbridge were also at the bottom of the table.

Street Name and Location Average download speed (Mbps) Superfast broadband available? 1 Inner Park Road, London 1.99 Yes 2 Brindley Close, Bexleyheath 2.22 No 3 Park Drive, Upminster 2.49 To some 4 Northwood Road, Harefield, Uxbridge 3.29 No 5 Ainslie Wood Road, London 3.31 Yes

By contrast, streaming fans in Chestnut Grove, New Malden enjoy a lightning-fast 134.34 Mbps, meaning they’ll be unlikely to suffering from buffering over Christmas.



Woodford Green and East Ham boast the second and third-fastest streets respectively.



Street Name and Location Average download speed (Mbps) 1 Chestnut Grove, New Malden 134.34 2 Mallards Road, Woodford Green 110.17 3 Central Park Road, London 86.22 4 High Street, Barnet 64.19 5 Burns Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford 62.48

“Our research reveals the digital divide running through Britain,” said Dani Warner, broadband expert at uSwitch.



“Residents living on one side of a city can be struggling with broadband as slow as molasses, while people just miles away are enjoying ultrafast speeds.”

