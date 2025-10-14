‘Renewed confidence’ in UK innovation economy to boost funding

The UK’s innovation economy enjoyed a bump in funding in the third quarter.

A shot of “renewed confidence” in the UK’s innovation economy is set to deliver the largest year for funding since 2022.

The UK’s start ups and scale ups secured $9bn (£6.75bn) in venture capital funding in the third quarter, teeing 2025’s year-to-date investment up to match last year’s full-year total of $17.3bn.

With the third quarter marking the strongest three month period since in four years, 2025 is expected to close at $23.1bn, according to fresh analysis from HSBC Innovation Banking UK and Dealroom.

Simon Bumfrey, head of banking at HSBC Innovation Banking UK, said: “UK venture capital has rebounded with strength across all stages this year.

“The return of billion-dollar megarounds, alongside record early-stage activity, signals renewed investor confidence in the UK’s innovation economy.”

The highest rounds in the third quarter came from fintech juggernaut Revolut’s monumental $2bn and AI engineer NScale’s $1bn. This also marked the first time since 2022 that UK firms sealed multiple billion-dollar rounds in a 12 month period.

The boost in activity also helped UK hold onto its European crown, vastly outpacing its rivals overseas.

The UK’s $17.3bn towered above the combined totals of France ($6.3 billion), Germany ($6.0 billion) and Switzerland ($2.7 billion).

“The UK is proving itself not only as Europe’s leading tech hub but a global centre where innovative ideas scale into successful, impactful businesses,” Bumfrey said.

Fintech is innovation economy’s crown jewel

The UK’s illustrious fintech industry topped the rankings as the most funded sector, raking in $5.3bn.

Even when excluding Revolut’s landmark fundraise, the sector still topped healthcare, which came in second place.

Bumfrey said fintech held onto its status as “the UK’s flagship sector” but added the “strength of health tech and other high-growth areas demonstrates the breadth of our ecosystem”.

Along with Revolut’s raise AI-powered accounts firm Xelix raised $160m and small business lender Tide $120m.

However, the fresh figures come shortly after the UK’s fintech sector sounded the alarm on the industry’s slipping global status.

Last month, the latest Z/Yen Global Financial Centres Index showed the UK’s fintech sector had tumbled to fifth place down from second in the previous edition.

It came despite Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ efforts to champion the sector in her Financial Services Grow & Competitiveness Strategy earlier this year, where she pledged the creation of a new “Listing Taskforce” to attract “the best and brightest business from around the world”.

Janine Hirt, chief executive of fintech industry body Innovate Finance, told City AM previous successes provide “no guarantees for future growth”.

“Put simply, there can be no room for complacency, and we must continue pushing ahead farther and faster.”