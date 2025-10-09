Natwest hires top tech talent amid UK innovation push

Natwest makes two senior strategic hires in its venture banking team

NatWest had doubled down on its support for the UK’s high-growth and innovation economy with two senior strategic hires in its newly formed venture banking team.

Greg Brown has joined as head of venture capital coverage, and Kim Martin has stepped in as head of venture and growth finance, reflecting the bank’s renewed push to back venture-backed businesses and scale-ups.

Brown, formerly managing director at HSBC Innovation Banking, has over 17 years of experience in public and private markets, with a track record of successful venture capital and growth finance transactions across Europe.

Meanwhile, Martin arrives from Boost&Co, where she oversaw SME investment origination, carrying nearly two decades of expertise across venture capital and private credit.

The appointments come as UK financial institutions increasingly recognise the strategic importance of tech expertise in shaping board-level decisions.

EY’s latest report revealed that 52 per cent of UK financial services hires now bring tech experience, ahead of corporate finance or sustainability credentials.

In banking and capital markets, half of all new appointments are tech-focused, reflecting the sector’s pivot toward digital infrastructure and AI adoption amid rising regulatory and operational pressures.

Backing British scaleups

NatWest claims its inaugural venture banking team is set to provide tailored banking solutions to homegrown scale-ups, including venture debt, growth finance, and ecosystem support.

The team is expanding regionally, with a roster of newly appointed relationship directors to cover cities across the UK.

The offering is set to launch formally in early 2026, with a flagship event bringing together investors, founders, and venture capital firms.

The move comes as UK banks face intensifying competition for fintech and tech-savvy talent, as well as broader pressure to support innovation-led growth across the SME sector.

Meanwhile, recent EY data highlights that while 86 per cent of SMEs are familiar with AI, adoption remains patchy, with less than one in three fully embracing digital tools.

As a result, venture banking units like NatWest’s are increasingly seen as critical enablers of UK entrepreneurial ambition.

NatWest’s moves also align with broader industry trends where, across Europe, banks are seeking executives who can straddle tech, finance, and innovation.

Citigroup, for example, has recently recruited senior tech bankers from rivals like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, underscoring a pan-European race to secure talent capable of driving the next generation of fintech and tech-enabled growth.

For NatWest, the appointments are part of a wider strategy to solidify its position as a partner for high-growth businesses.

By integrating seasoned professionals with deep networks in venture capital and SME financing, the bank is signalling that it is prepared to compete for deals, manage risk in complex growth-stage investments, and provide a full suite of services to scale-ups that increasingly define the UK’s economic landscape.

The hires also come amid ongoing challenges for the banking sector, including AI governance and cyber threats, as well as a competitive market for talent.

With cyber incidents affecting major UK brands such as M&S, Co-op, and Jaguar Land Rover, banks are under pressure not only to support growth but also to do so with robust risk management frameworks in place.